Auburn Hills man voted to city council dies on Election Day

The City of Auburn Hills is mourning the death of Greg Ouellette who died just hours before winning the election for city council.

The backstory:

Ouellette had served as chair of the planning commission for 28 years and his dream was to one day be on city council.

He won that election, but unfortunately he died shortly before the final vote was cast. His widow spoke with us and told us that Ouellette had suffered a heart attack and passed away.

He was an organ donor even in death, helping out his community. He was extremely passionate about Auburn Hills, having served on the planning commission and even being friends with the man that he was running for city council against take a listen to what they had to say.

"It’s been 25 years - we’ve been very close friends," said Henry Knight, Greg's close friend. "The ironic thing is I finished after him in the voting and he got the last position. I couldn’t think of anything more wonderful. It was his desire to be elected to the council, and he was."

"He had such a spirit, he loved the city," said Jeanne Ouellette. "He went to Oakland University and he never left. I’m a Farmington Hills girl but I met the man of my dreams and I moved to Auburn Hills just so we could have our lives together. We’ve made it our home.

"My husband passed away before the results were in that night. He knew because we worked hard for it. I hope they honor him for all the service he’s shown toward this community."

Truly a man who was dedicated to his city and his family will continue that dedication for him. He will be recognized on November 17th when city officials brings in the new city council members.

