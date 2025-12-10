Man accused of killing the fiance of his child's mother in Detroit arraigned in court

The Brief A man was arraigned in the shooting death of another man in Detroit. Jarhon Antonio Craig Thomas is accused of killing the fiance of the mother of his children. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 22.



A man suspected of shooting his children's mother's fiance to death during an argument in Detroit was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Jarhon Antonio Craig Thomas was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearm. He pleaded not guilty.

According to witnesses, Thomas got into a custody argument with Kyle Cummings on Sept. 21 at the 600 block of Delaware Street in Detroit. Cummings was the fiancé to the mother of Thomas' children. During the argument, Thomas allegedly shot Cummings seven times, leading to a witness shooting back, injuring him.

Cummings died at the hospital. Meanwhile, investigators spoke to Thomas at the hospital, where he had a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say a 9mm Glock registered to Thomas was found in his car.

During his arraignment, officials say Thomas was allegedly jealous of Cummings being the mother's new boyfriend. Before the incident, Thomas had no prior criminal history. The court found Thomas to be a danger to the public and no bond was granted.

What's next:

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 22 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 29.