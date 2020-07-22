Barricaded gunman situation unfolds at scene of deadly shooting, crash on Detroit's west side

A barricaded gunman situation has unfolded in a neighborhood on Detroit's west side after a deadly shooting and a crash earlier Wednesday morning.

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death inside a Jeep Cherokee that also crashed into a home in the 15700 block of Dexter Road, which is near Livernois and Puritan.

Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. and that's when they discovered the victim had been shot to death and had crashed. No one inside the home was hurt.

Investigators spent the morning at the scene and eventually a man was seen being handcuffed after coming out of a nearby home. It's unclear what his involvement may be.

Police also learned a second man may be involved.

Police say when they knocked on the door of the home he was believed to be inside, he refused to come out and that's what prompted the barricaded gunman situation.

According to Charlie Langton, who is at the scene, the barricaded suspect a history of mental illness and military-style weapons. Children are said to be in the house still as well.

As of 11:30 a.m., the standoff is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.