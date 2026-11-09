Bedford High parent defecates in Grosse Pointe South hallway after football game loss

The Brief One person is accused of defecating in the hallway of Grosse Pointe South High School after a football game. The school district said the person is a parent of a Bedford High School student. Bedford lost the football game against Grosse Pointe South on Friday.



The parent of a Bedford High School student is accused of defecating in a Grosse Pointe South High School hallway. This comes after Bedford came number two in a football game.

What they're saying:

Grosse Pointe Public Schools announced on Monday that on Friday, after a football game between Grosse Pointe South and Bedford High Schools, security cameras captured someone entering the school and defecating in the hallway.

School officials confirmed the person was a parent of a Bedford High School student.

"This behavior is wholly unacceptable and is inconsistent with the standards of conduct and respect that the District expects of anyone entering its school facilities. While interscholastic athletics provide students with valuable lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship, perseverance, and respect, those lessons must also be modeled by the adults who attend such athletic events. Regardless of the outcome of a game, all individuals are expected to demonstrate appropriate conduct and respect for our students, schools, and communities."

Grosse Pointe Schools has filed a police report and says they will work with police.