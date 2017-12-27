New Year's drinks from Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe
Master bartender Carl Williams and Lauren Peplinski from the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Farms is here this morning.
Mike Jellick at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe Oct. 18-21
Mike Jellick, one of Detroit's finest jazz pianists, has several upcoming shows this week at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Point Farms.
Fairy Tale Festival Returns to Grosse Pointe Shores
Fairy Tale Festival will be returning this weekend at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores on Saturday, June 24. This year's theme is King Arthur and Knights of the Round Table, and will feature authentic, historic sword fighting
Black women say manager targeted them at Blufin Sushi in Grosse Pointe Farms
The three friends felt they were singled out for being the only black people in the restaurant at the time.
Gary Shunk Trio at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe Feb. 15-18
The Gary Shunk Trio joins us in studio to give us a sample of their sound.
Vanessa Rubin at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe Dec. 9-10
Vanessa Rubin joins us on The Nine ahead of her shows to give us a preview of her sound.