Berkley Wedding Shoppe offers help to brides left scrambling by bridal store issues

The Brief Brides-to-be say told FOX 2 a Detroit bridal store has left them with dresses they didn't pay for or no dress at all. As the number of Beloved Bridal customers with the same claim grows, a different store is stepping up. The Wedding Shoppe in Berkley is offering a deal to all brides who can show proof that Detroit



More soon-to-be brides have emerged saying they’re not getting what they paid for, a bridal shop in downtown Detroit.

The backstory:

FOX 2 first told you about a text chain with six frustrated brides waiting on dresses from Beloved Bridal last week. Now that number is at 40.

They purchased their dresses from the store downtown on Grand River, paying full price. But instead of the owner, Ashley, ordering those dresses from the designer, she’s not contacting them at all – leaving these brides with a dress they didn’t pay for – or no dress at all.

Thankfully, a well-known bridal shop in Berkley is stepping up to help.

"This is the last thing I ever expected," said Crystal Elachkar, a 2026 bride. I put my full trust in Ashley. You know, I thought I was getting my wedding dress before my wedding, so it was really devastating to figure out that I was actually not getting my dress and I had to scramble and find a new one."

Enter: The Wedding Shoppe and Haley Guyot - who is doing something to help.

"We have been in business for over 26 years. We’ve been helping brides find their dresses for so long, and we truly care about every bride," said Guyot. "Our hearts just go out to everybody who’s been affected, and we want to offer 50% off all of our in-store collection dresses to hopefully help alleviate if they’re in a situation where they’re uncertain if their dress is arriving, or if they know it’s not. We want to be able to help with that."

FOX 2: How do you feel right now?

"I feel great. I mean, this is beautiful," said Elachkar. "I’m glad to finally be getting my veil after all this time."

FOX 2: "What are your thoughts on The Wedding Shoppe helping out brides affected by Beloved Bridal in this way?"

"I think it’s great. I mean, they’ve been so kind," she said. "They’ve messaged me on Instagram offering to help, so yeah, it’s awesome that this is an option for brides affected by this."

Not only are there plenty of options here at The Wedding Shoppe, but brides can take their dresses home the same day.

If you’ve been wronged by Beloved Bridal, all you have to do is bring an invoice as proof, and you can get 50% off.

For more information on The Wedding Shoppe click here.

Crystal Elachkar