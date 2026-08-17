Berkley lawmakers pass e-bike sidewalk ordinance amid safety concerns

The Brief The Berkley City Council just voted to restrict the use of e-bikes, keeping them off sidewalks and parks. City leaders say by no means is the City of Berkley overrun by kids on e-bikes, and that’s the point of this.



E-bikes, e-scooters and similar vehicles are often making headlines for the wrong reasons. Young drivers and high speeds can sometimes be involved in crashes, causing serious injuries.

The potential of danger has got the attention of Berkley City Council.

Lawmakers vote to restrict e-bikes in Berkley

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The Berkley City Council just voted to restrict the use of e-bikes, keeping them off sidewalks and parks. They are calling it a proactive approach after hearing about incidents elsewhere involving kids driving fast-moving vehicles.

City leaders say by no means is the City of Berkley overrun by kids on e-bikes, and that’s the point of this.

The measure to limit where e-vehicles can go is meant to get ahead of a growing trend with an emphasis on being safe. The council’s vote restricts where the e-bikes can be driven: bike lanes in the downtown area, also where they will no longer be allowed, parks and all sidewalks.

Some of the people living in Berkley FOX 2 spoke with Monday, including a mother of young kids, say this issue is at the forefront of her mind, especially given how fast some of them can go, up to 30 mph.

Berkley residents respond

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However, some adults who ride e-bikes say while this ordinance may be well intended, it doesn’t address the real issue.

"That’s like a vehicle at that point, and a kid that young having that power as a parent of a young child makes me really unsettled, not just for their own danger but people walking other kids," said Berkley resident Iva Mihaylova. "I know there are big accidents that happen and I think the danger aside it’s giving kids more power than they are used to. It’s just a little unsettling."

"Blanket bans like this are an overreaction that punishes responsible riders," said resident Justin Simpson. "E-bikes make the world more accessible and a full ban is fighting progress."

The council knows they are treading in uncharted waters, and the mayor says nothing is set in stone and amendments can be made if needed in the future.

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