Community owned Detroit People’s Food Co-op faces tough times

The Brief The Detroit People’s Food Co-op is facing hard times as challenges keep building. The community-owned store says they generate close to $3 million annually in sales. But the independent, Black-led store needs more to be sustainable, they say. Another challenge, they say, is simply educating people on what a co-op is.



A beloved community-owned grocery store in Detroit is facing some hard times, and they say the challenges keep mounting.

Detroit People’s Food Co-op facing challenges

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The Detroit People’s Food Co-op is a staple, but like many in the food industry, they’re facing some challenges.

"Recently we had the wildfires," said Lanay Gilbert-Williams, president of the DPFC board. "And in that same week, around that same time, we had 90-degree weather for a couple of days. Right, that meant a decrease in customers for those times. And then we had a power outage, right. So it becomes like a domino effect. When one week you’re low, it means you have less to spend on inventory the next week, right? Then you’re playing a game of catch-up."

The goal right now is to fill the gap.

The community-owned Detroit People’s Food Co-op on Woodward Avenue, which opened two years ago, says they generate close to $3 million annually in sales. But the independent, Black-led store needs more to be sustainable, they say.

So a few weeks ago, they launched a fundraising campaign, which ends in November, to grow by 500 members, and they’ve noticed people’s baskets aren’t as full. So they’re asking people to spend an extra $10 when they shop.

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So far, customers tell FOX 2 they’re aware of the campaign and already participating or doing what they can to help.

"I think it’s really important to support local," said resident Emily Chambers. "I believe in the co-op and all that it stands for. I grew up here in the city. So I know not only do we carry a lot of locals, it’s also Black-owned. I’m a member here as well. So yeah, just try to shop here whenever I can."

"Every time I bring it up, people are like, ‘Oh yeah, I need to go there,’ or like, ‘I joined right away when they were doing it,’ but yeah, I don’t know. I do. I think it’s amazing," said resident Jen Gilchrist.

"I would be highly upset if this didn’t resolve itself with the community, because the community asked for something that was of quality. And so here we are. It’s been produced. So now you need to support it, as best you can," said Ken Bates.

Another challenge, they say, is simply educating people on what a co-op is.

When you join, you become a member, but you don’t have to be a member to shop here.

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