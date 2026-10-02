Prosecutor: After-hours Detroit mass shooting killing 3, wounding 4, started over stolen phone

The Brief Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy named the suspect accused of a mass shooting at a Detroit after-hours club inside a residence. Christopher Rafael Gouch is charged in the shooting that killed three and wounded four. Worthy said a fight between women over a stolen phone led to the shooting.



Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said a stolen cell phone led to last weekend's mass shooting in Detroit.

Big picture view:

Christopher Rafael Gouch has been charged with 14 counts in connection to the Prest Street after-hours party shooting in a Detroit residence.

Worthy said that seven people were shot and three killed all over a stolen cell phone after "a fight between women who couldn't control their emotions because, allegedly, a cell phone went missing."

Among Gouch's charges are three counts of premeditated murder and four counts of assault with intent to commit murder.

On Sept. 27, the fight broke out at the house in the 14800 block of Prest where the fight between women escalated to outside the residence.

"The defendant we are charging today entered the melee and fired multiple shots," Worthy said.

Victims of the Shooting

Dig deeper:

Worthy named the three victims as:

Donahvan Gray, 36, Detroit

Ansley Harris Jr., 45, Detroit

Kevin Scott, 63, Belleville

Also injured in the shooting were a 32-year-old woman from Redford, a 25-year-old man from Redford, a 30-year-old Detroit man and a 28-year-old Detroit woman.

The backstory:

Three people died, and four others were injured in the shooting. The deceased victims were all over the age of 30.

The victims that suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

DPD Chief Todd Bettison said on Monday the address where the shooting occurred had previously been on police’s radar. Officers had been called to the Prest Street address seven times for service since the beginning of the year, he said.

Officials say there was already an investigation into the address. The police chief described the location as having "dancing-type activities" similar to a strip club.

What's next:

Gouch is expected to be arraigned on the charges at about 10 a.m.