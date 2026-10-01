Pontiac woman behind bars after allegedly pouring boiling water on a teen during a fight

The Brief A teen girl is in the hospital after a woman poured boiling water on her during a brawl in Pontiac Officials say a 15-year-old girl and 31-year-old Shanell Lakeisha Cohen became involved in a physical altercation.



A woman from Pontiac was charged after pouring boiling water on a teen girl after a fight over the weekend.

Large fight on Leonard Lane

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On Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the area of Leonard Lane at 7 p.m. for a large fight. When police arrived, they found 50 to 100 people who were gathered in the parking lot.

There, officials say a 15-year-old girl and 31-year-old Shanell Lakeisha Cohen became involved in a physical altercation.



"We have another sad example of a verbal dispute, escalating into dangerous physical violence. Individuals that do so will be held to account," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.



When the fight ended, police say Cohen went inside her home and took out a pot of boiling water. She then allegedly took it outside and approached the 15-year-old and poured the pot of hot water onto her back.

The teen was taken to the hospital after suffering extensive burns. She has third-degree burns to her neck and the majority of her back.

Aftermath of large Pontiac Brawl

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Police say Cohen admitted to pouring the hot water on the teen and was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Cohen was arraigned on Thursday and a bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 13.