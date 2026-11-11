Best sports cities: Where does Detroit rank?
DETROIT - What's the best city for sports fans?
And how does Detroit compare to other cities?
Detroit ranked No. 23 for sports fans
Local perspective:
According to a recent study conducted by WalletHub, Detroit is the 23rd best city in the nation for sports fans.
While Detroit was ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for hockey, its soccer, baseball, basketball and football ratings were considerably lower.
What they're saying:
"Some teams do an excellent job of reflecting their city through their marketing, uniforms, in-venue experience and community outreach," said Ron Wade, clinical assistant professor of sports management at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology. "Teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Sounders, Vegas Golden Knights and all Pittsburgh pro teams fall in this category."
Big picture view:
According to the study, the top five sports cities in the U.S. are:
- Los Angeles
- Boston
- New York
- Pittsburgh
- Philadelphia
The Source: This story was written based on a WalletHub study. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.