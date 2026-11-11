Best sports cities: Where does Detroit rank?

article

The Brief According to a recent study by WalletHub, Detroit is the 23rd best town in the U.S. for sports fans. While the study named Detroit the second-best city for hockey, it ranks much lower for football, baseball and basketball. Los Angeles earned the No. 1 spot in the study.



What's the best city for sports fans?

And how does Detroit compare to other cities?

Detroit ranked No. 23 for sports fans

Local perspective:

According to a recent study conducted by WalletHub, Detroit is the 23rd best city in the nation for sports fans.

While Detroit was ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for hockey, its soccer, baseball, basketball and football ratings were considerably lower.

What they're saying:

"Some teams do an excellent job of reflecting their city through their marketing, uniforms, in-venue experience and community outreach," said Ron Wade, clinical assistant professor of sports management at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology. "Teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Sounders, Vegas Golden Knights and all Pittsburgh pro teams fall in this category."

Big picture view:

According to the study, the top five sports cities in the U.S. are:

Los Angeles Boston New York Pittsburgh Philadelphia