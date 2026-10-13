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Bicyclist killed in Canton after being hit by a car on Ford Road

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published October 13, 2026 11:21 PM EDT
Published October 13, 2026 11:21 PM EDT

The Brief

    • One man is dead after a crash in Canton Tuesday evening.
    • A bicyclist was hit and killed while riding on Ford Road.
    • The crash remains under investigation.

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist in Canton was killed Tuesday evening after getting hit by a car. 

What they're saying:

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. where police say a 26-year-old woman was driving a gold Toyota Camry from Indiana. She was driving eastbound on Ford Road near Southford when police say she struck a 54-year-old male from Superior Township who was riding his bike.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Canton Police Department for details in this report.

Car crashesCanton