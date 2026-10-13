Bicyclist killed in Canton after being hit by a car on Ford Road
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist in Canton was killed Tuesday evening after getting hit by a car.
What they're saying:
The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. where police say a 26-year-old woman was driving a gold Toyota Camry from Indiana. She was driving eastbound on Ford Road near Southford when police say she struck a 54-year-old male from Superior Township who was riding his bike.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Canton Police Department for details in this report.