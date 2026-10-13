Bicyclist killed in Canton after being hit by a car on Ford Road

The Brief One man is dead after a crash in Canton Tuesday evening. A bicyclist was hit and killed while riding on Ford Road. The crash remains under investigation.



A bicyclist in Canton was killed Tuesday evening after getting hit by a car.

What they're saying:

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. where police say a 26-year-old woman was driving a gold Toyota Camry from Indiana. She was driving eastbound on Ford Road near Southford when police say she struck a 54-year-old male from Superior Township who was riding his bike.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.