Three armed robbery suspects arrested after manhunt in Plymouth and Canton
Three armed robbery suspects have been arrested after an overnight manhunt through Plymouth and Canton.
Suspect found dead, ending overnight manhunt that stretched from Canton to east Detroit
The man wanted after an overnight crime spree that spanned from Canton to east Detroit has been found dead, Michigan State Police said just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Armed suspect in manhunt tried to carjack undercover trooper: police
Several police agencies are working together Wednesday morning, in search of an armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Busch's Market opening restaurant in Canton
J.B.'s Smokehouse's Rebecca Wauldron joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the new restaurant.
12-year-old girl approached in Canton in broad daylight
Police in Canton are alerting residents to a possible stranger danger situation.