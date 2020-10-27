Black women could play key role in deciding 2020 Election, say political aides

A week before Election Day both political camps for President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are bearing down. In the meantime, both are reaching out to key voting groups.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany believes President Trump will get more of the African-American vote than he did in 2016. In 2016 about 200,000 African-American women did not vote.

"The message is this, this president has done quite a bit for the Black community when you look, he provided access to capital in the form of opportunity zones," she said. "School choice was a priority of his and every child regardless of skin color or background, income, deserves a chance at a good education, deserves that same opportunity to have the American dream."

McEnany believes the results speak for themselves.

"When you look at Pennsylvania, I saw a poll yesterday where President Trump is double where he was last time around and I think it's because he's provided results," McEnany said.

It is African-American women that may help cement a large part of this.

Karine Jean-Pierre, an adviser to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, agrees. But she thinks that will tilt the scales in the former vice-president's favor.

"Black women have always been the backbone of the Democratic Party," she said. "They come out, and not only do they come out, they bring their whole community with them. So this is what I say to people, go to I willvote.com, make a plan, and vote yourself. Once you're done voting, bring everybody and make sure everyone in your household and in your community, to come out and vote."

Jean-Pierre says Biden's Build Back Better plan is all inclusive-covering the economy and equality.

"Manufacturing, infrastructure, you have the economy, making sure the folks that are taking care of others and also taking care of their own, and the young people, we create jobs and those caregiving spaces as well," she said. "We need to deal with climate change, and he has a clean energy bill that by the way, unions are happy with."

But Kayleigh McEnany says the economy has flourished under President Trump prior to COVID-19.



Both sides are flooding Michigan with surrogates and family members.

"We will be in Michigan today and we can't wait to join you guys," McEnany said.

FOX 2: President Trump was here on Election Day in 2016 until something like 2 a.m., is there going to be a sequel to that, is there going to be another repeat of that you think?"

"You're a very smart guy, I'll just say stay tuned Roop," said McEnany.

Joe Biden himself will be back in Michigan Saturday. The message he will leave behind with undecided voters is this:

"Donald Trump has only left people behind, he only cares about Wall Street," Jean-Pierre said. "That's it, he doesn't care about main street, he doesn't care about every day people, where is the plan?"