'Hope Bryce Underwood stays:' Michigan fans react to report of new head coach hiring

The Brief Michigan is eyeballing Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as their next head football coach. The 66-year-old Whittingham went 177-88 in 21 seasons at Utah. Eight of those were double-win seasons. Fans say they just need to hold on to their QB.



Michigan fans are buzzing around Ann Arbor on the Friday after Christmas and they are absolutely fired up over news that the Wolverines have their next head football coach, according to reports.

Big picture view:

There’s a new buzz moving quickly through the air here in Ann Arbor now that Michigan reportedly has their next head football coach turning a corner at Schembechler Hall. ESPN reports that veteran Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the storied Wolverines.

The 66-year-old Whittingham went 177-88 in 21 seasons at Utah. Eight of those were double-win seasons.

They were 13-0 in 2008.

Whittingham also amassed back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances, a Sugar Bowl win, a Mountain West title and two PAC 12 championships.

Michigan needs to make a big splash after the chaos that unfolded Dec. 10 and after when Sherrone Moore was fired with cause for having an inappropriate relationship. He was later arrested after breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend and former staffer.

What they're saying:

Fans say they just need to hold on to their QB.

"I just hope Bryce Underwood stays. Bryce Underwood we love you. Please stay. Anything for Bryce. Anything he needs, tell them to tap in," one fan said.

"I really never saw DeBoer coming here," another said. "The AS guy I never really saw coming here, so I’m just excited to see what the future holds next year. We got to beat Ohio State. That’s the only thing. We really got to beat Ohio State next year."

What's next:

Whittingham will join the Wolverines in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl match-up against Texas, according to insiders.