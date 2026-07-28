The Brief The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body outside the circuit courthouse in Pontiac. The human remains were heavily decomposed, police say. The body was also found with a patient ID bracelet.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body near the circuit court.

The sheriff's office received a report of human remains in a wooded area south of the court building in Pontiac. According to a news release from the department, the remains "appear to be in an advanced state of decomposition."

Investigators are currently canvassing the scene and processing evidence.

Police canvass scene where body was found in Pontiac.

Body found outside Courthouse

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The sheriff's office responded outside the Pontiac building just after 10 a.m. for reports of a body found in a wooded area.

It was found to the south of the circuit court building.

According to a news release, a patient identification bracelet was recovered. Detectives are working to determine the medical facility where the individual came from.

The identity has not been confirmed and police only said the human remains are from an adult male.