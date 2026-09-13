Child killed in shooting on Brace Street in Detroit

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Just before 2 a.m. police were called to the 7300 block of Brace Street in Detroit for a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found a child who had been shot and later died.

Police said they were called to the area at 1:43 a.m., and found the victim as soon as they arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detroit Police didn't release a name, age or gender for the victim.

Witnesses said the victim was a student at Northwestern High School.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or DetroitRewards TV. You can also contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. Detroit Rewards TV has a $5,000 reward for information regarding this fatal shooting.