Expand / Collapse search

Child killed in shooting on Brace Street in Detroit

By Dave Herndon
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit
Published September 13, 2026 6:01 PM EDT
Published September 13, 2026 6:01 PM EDT
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Just before 2 a.m. police were called to the 7300 block of Brace Street in Detroit for a ShotSpotter alert.  When they arrived, they found a child who had been shot and later died. 

Police said they were called to the area at 1:43 a.m., and found the victim as soon as they arrived. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detroit Police didn't release a name, age or gender for the victim. 

Witnesses said the victim was a student at Northwestern High School.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp or DetroitRewards TV. You can also contact the  Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.  Detroit Rewards TV has a $5,000 reward for information regarding this fatal shooting.

Detroit