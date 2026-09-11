FBI investigating possible ricin contamination in Hastings

The Brief The FBI says investigators are examining a substance suspected of containing ricin and gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The FBI says victim assistance services will also be available to support anyone impacted by the incident.



A possible ricin contamination in Hastings has prompted an investigation involving the FBI, Michigan State Police and health officials.

Possible Ricin Discovery in Metro Detroit

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Castor beans are photographed December 16, 2010 in New York City. The beans, also known by its scientific name of Ricinus communis, are the main ingredient in making the poison ricin. (Photo illustration by Yvonne Hemsey/G Expand

What they're saying:

The FBI says investigators are examining a substance suspected of containing ricin and gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Additional testing is underway to identify the substance and determine whether ricin is present.

"The safety of our communities remains our highest priority," said Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "We recognize that the response to an incident like this can be disruptive and concerning for residents, but it is important that our personnel and our partners have the time and space necessary to safely collect evidence, evaluate the material, and determine exactly what occurred."

The FBI says victim assistance services will also be available to support anyone impacted by the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.