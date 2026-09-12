Sterling Heights man arrested after exposing himself, assaulting woman in Waterford

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Police found duct tape, zip ties and rope inside the vehicle of a man accused of exposing himself and assaulting a woman in Waterford.

Waterford Police say that Kyle Teschler, 46, of Sterling Heights, was at Waterford Oaks County Park on Sept. 10, when he exposed himself to a 40-year-old woman and allegedly was fondling himself.

The woman told officers that she was in her car with the door open when he backed his SUV into the spot next to her. She was uncomfortable and closed her door. That's when Teschler allegedly got out of his vehicle with his pants around his knees and was fondling himself.

He then allegedly opened her car door.

Fearing she would be assaulted, she put her arm up defensively and shoved him back. That's when she was able to close and lock her door. She told officers that he then got back into his SUV and drove off.

She was able to give police a description of the man, and the license plate number. Officers used Flock cameras to track his vehicle, and within 90 minutes of the assault, they had made an arrest.

Duct tape, rope and zip ties were found in Kyle Teschler's car.

He was arrested at his house in Sterling Heights and turned over to Waterford Police. After the arrest, officers discovered duct tape, rope, and zip ties inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Teschler was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and aggravated indecent exposure.