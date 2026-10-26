City council members in Romulus hold special meeting on Flock cameras

The Brief The Romulus City Council held a special meeting at city hall, not just about Flock cameras but about a discrepancy in the contract behind it. An investigation is what Romulus resident James Lee asked for, specifically into the city's tax increment finance authority, also called ‘TIFA Board.’ At the end of the meeting, city council voted not to investigate TIFA but says they are willing to have more conversations about it.



The controversy and conversation surrounding Flock cameras continues to heat up throughout Metro Detroit. On Monday, it was the contract behind Flock cameras that was called into question.

Big picture view:

The Romulus City Council held a special meeting at city hall, not just about the cameras but about a discrepancy in the contract behind it.

"So my main concern is that the TIFA board, which is a development board that operates within the city, has executed a contract that may not necessarily be within their authority to execute because it involves public surveillance and city policing," said Romulus resident James Lee. "And that is an expansion of the public safety city policing procedures. So I believe that that warrants review."

An investigation is what Romulus resident James Lee asked for, specifically into the city's tax increment finance authority, also called ‘TIFA Board.’ He called for this after he says the original contract with Flock was for $47,500 but alleges that the next day it was at $90,000.

He questioned how the $90,000 came to be and questioned the ethics of the Flock camera system.

At the end of the meeting, city council voted not to investigate TIFA but says they are willing to have more conversations about it.

What they're saying:

When the mayor was asked about their discrepancy, this is what he said.

"The explanation I was given, a typo by a clerical person. The contract is for the $90,000 a year, which brings it to $270,000. But I am making sure the legal team goes through it with a fine-tooth comb to make sure all T’s were crossed, and I’s were dotted," said Mayor Robert McCraight. "Right now you hear both sides of the argument talking about the fear portion of it.

"Romulus is a little bit different than most communities because if DTW, 30 million travelers annually. My first year, I tasked PD up with driving crime down, and I said what can I do to support those efforts. Hire more officers and state-of-the-art equipment. And the brought to me to flock idea. So I thought it was great idea. Helps out officers out there. But like I said, 30 million travelers annually and they go through DTW. That’s more than Disney the Magic Kingdom. And that brings in nefarious activity."

It is the nefarious activity that is why the mayor believes Flock is beneficial, but again stressed that the council is open to having discussions about the pros and cons of Flock cameras.

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