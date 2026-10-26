Jury selection underway in deadly Livonia stabbing case over backpack

The Brief The stabbing in Livonia took place after Nicholas Hatcher confronted two men, identified as Scott Harrington and Spencer Krusell, who then allegedly had her stolen backpack. On Monday, Harrington was sentenced to two years on probation on larceny charges. Right after he was sentenced, jury selection went underway for the case of Krusell.



A Livonia family is continuing their fight for justice after their loved one was stabbed to death in May.

The deadly stabbing of Nicholas Hatcher

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The stabbing took place after Nicholas Hatcher confronted two men, identified as Scott Harrington and Spencer Krusell, who then allegedly had her stolen backpack. One of the men was accused of stealing the bag when they were inside a Livonia Plasma Center.

On Monday, Harrington was sentenced to two years on probation on larceny charges. Right after he was sentenced, jury selection went underway for the case of Krusell.

Krusell is accused of stabbing Nicholas to death after the confrontation over the alleged stolen backpack. Her mother, Felisha Hatcher, spoke through tears in court on Monday.

"And I don’t want to walk away today feeling like a justice system that says it will protect and serve. I want it to do what it says it does," she said.

Felisha believes the person who set this in motion after stealing the bag should have to serve more time. Meanwhile, she is not hopeful that the person accused of the stabbing will face punishment.

"I’ve always said I think it’s unfair," she said. "A great injustice through our legal system. Even though he said the chain of events to take place for my son’s murder, he gets to walk away with probation, and I’m baffled and heartbroken."

What's next:

After the jury was selected in the Krusell case, the prosecution called several witnesses to the stand.

Court is expected to resume on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.

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