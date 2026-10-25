Detroit sets new record for first-day early voting

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The Brief On opening day, 2,305 Detroiters voted at the city’s eight early voting centers, setting a new first-day record for the city. This beat the 1,897 ballots cast on the first day of early voting for the November 2024 presidential election. Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Detroit’s early voting opened with a bigger first-day turnout than the city saw in the last presidential election cycle, breaking the city's early voting record.

New record across eight centers

By the numbers:

Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey announced that 2,305 Detroiters voted across the city’s eight early voting centers on opening day, setting a new opening-day record. The total passed the 1,897 ballots cast on the first day of early voting for the November 2024 presidential election.

(FOX 2 / FOX 2 Detroit)

Citywide turnout topped the city’s first day of early voting for the 2024 Presidential Election, as voters get ready for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Why Detroiters are showing up early

What they're saying:

"Detroiters are not waiting for someone to knock on their door or an organization to motivate them. They are taking the initiative and heading to the polls," said Janice M. Winfrey, a Detroit city clerk. "For many, the motivation is right in their pockets. When a paycheck buys less at the grocery store and the gas pump, the stakes become personal. Detroiters are turning those everyday concerns into action."

"Young and old, Detroiters are showing up and claiming their voice in the decisions that affect their lives," said Winfrey. "That is what democracy is all about. We have started strong. Now, let’s keep that momentum going."

Leading up to Nov. 3

What's next:

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1, giving Detroiters more chances to cast their ballots before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

(FOX 2 / FOX 2 Detroit)

The strong opening comes as voters prepare to make their voices heard in the Nov. 3 General Election.