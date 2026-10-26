Waterford schools temporarily cancels bus routes amid driver shortage

The Brief The Waterford School District is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and is canceling routes. This is supposed to be a temporary change until they are able to hire more bus drivers.



Monday marked the beginning of new changes when it comes to bus transportation for children in the Waterford School District. Meanwhile, a lot of parents are unhappy with this one.

Big picture view:

The school district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and is canceling certain routes throughout the week to make up for it.

"I have to completely rearrange my Monday through Friday," said parent Sarah Dalton. "I have to go into the office late, I have to leave early, I have to make sure that I am available to drop my child off every single day and pick my child up every single day, because I cannot depend on her bus and I cannot leave her unattended for who knows how long because we don’t know when and where the bus is going to drop her off."

Bus cancellation schedule:

FOX 2 reached out to the district, who sent a statement saying:

"Our objective is to keep the route cancellation rotations temporary, restoring full service as newly hired drivers finish required training and as our team optimizes route designs for greater efficiency."



"I would like to see the district take accountability. I would like to see the district prioritizing their students, prioritizing their education, understanding that the options that they are offering are not okay," said Dalton. "They need to make education accessible for everyone."

This is supposed to be a temporary change until they are able to hire more bus drivers.

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