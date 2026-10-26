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The Brief Kimberly McGrath has not been seen since Oct. 9 after her family last reported being in contact with her. Her vehicle was found crashed in a backyard in Huron Township in western Wayne County, though McGrath has yet to be seen. Police say she may be fearful of coming forward.



Public safety officials with Huron Township are pleading with the public to send them tips about a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Kimberly McGrath was last seen with her family on Oct. 9, but her vehicle was found crashed in the backyard of a home in western Wayne County. The person who drove the vehicle has not been found.

Police have continued canvassing the area where the vehicle crashed as they search for McGrath.

Missing Kimberly McGrath

The latest:

McGrath was last seen by her family on Oct. 9. Three days later, police found her vehicle in the backyard of a home in the 18000 block of Hannan Road. The homeowner who called police said they had not been able to find the occupant who had been driving it at the time.

On Monday, Huron Township Public Safety officials confirmed she has not been located, but are hopeful she will be reunited with her family.

The department has teamed up with Lapeer County Search and Rescue Team, as well as drive teams from surrounding counties, and the Huron Clinton Metro Parks to search for her.

"Behind the scenes, our Detective Bureau has dedicated every minute they have to finding out where she is. They are doing all they can to give closure to her great circle of family and friends."

Police said it is still possible McGrath is afraid to come forward to police out of fear she may be in trouble.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about McGrath's whereabouts is asked to contact Huron Township Police at 734-753-4400 or their emergency dispatch.

The backstory:

McGrath, 43, of Southgate, has been missing for two-and-a-half weeks.

Police have continued to canvass the surrounding area where her vehicle was found, suspecting she could be nearby.

Aerial searches have also been undertaken using drones as well as K9 units.