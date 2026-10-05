City of Dearborn starts new parking restrictions
FOX 2 - New parking restrictions are coming to Dearborn's business district on the city's west side.
The backstory:
Most parking areas will now have three-hour time restrictions every day, starting today, Oct. 5.
The three-hour time limit applies to surface parking lots and the first floor of parking decks and will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dearborn Parking Change
Dig deeper:
A spokesperson from the city said the change was made to free up parking spaces.
"The change is intended to keep short-term parking available near downtown businesses while continuing to provide longer-term parking options for visitors and employees," said a statement from the city of Dearborn.
Parking on the upper levels of the available structures will not be under a time limit.
The Source: Information for this report is from the city of Dearborn.