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City of Dearborn starts new parking restrictions

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Dearborn
Published October 5, 2026 11:53 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 11:53 AM EDT
article

One of Dearborn's west side parking structures. Image: Google Street Maps

The Brief

    • Dearborn's busy business district on the city's west end will have new parking rules beginning today.
    • Parking areas will now have three-hour time restrictions from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • The affected areas are the first floor of parking decks and surface parking lots.

FOX 2 - New parking restrictions are coming to Dearborn's business district on the city's west side. 

The backstory:

Most parking areas will now have three-hour time restrictions every day, starting today, Oct. 5.

The three-hour time limit applies to surface parking lots and the first floor of parking decks and will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dearborn Parking Change

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson from the city said the change was made to free up parking spaces.

"The change is intended to keep short-term parking available near downtown businesses while continuing to provide longer-term parking options for visitors and employees," said a statement from the city of Dearborn.

Parking on the upper levels of the available structures will not be under a time limit.

The Source: Information for this report is from the city of Dearborn. 

Dearborn