City of Dearborn starts new parking restrictions

article

The Brief Dearborn's busy business district on the city's west end will have new parking rules beginning today. Parking areas will now have three-hour time restrictions from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The affected areas are the first floor of parking decks and surface parking lots.



New parking restrictions are coming to Dearborn's business district on the city's west side.

The backstory:

Most parking areas will now have three-hour time restrictions every day, starting today, Oct. 5.

The three-hour time limit applies to surface parking lots and the first floor of parking decks and will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dearborn Parking Change

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson from the city said the change was made to free up parking spaces.

"The change is intended to keep short-term parking available near downtown businesses while continuing to provide longer-term parking options for visitors and employees," said a statement from the city of Dearborn.

Parking on the upper levels of the available structures will not be under a time limit.