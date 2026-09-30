Clawson residents sound off after 70 mature trees were marked to be cut down

The Brief Seventy mature trees are marked to be cut down in Clawson, leading to community criticism. From there, residents have been raising their voices.



A Clawson neighborhood is feeling stumped after a city project marked more than 70 mature trees to cut down. This was part of a project voted on back in 2024 that will fix up these roads and improve the waterline.

However, it appears a lot of people were unaware of just how many trees this project was going to remove until just a couple of weeks ago when notices were placed on doors.

From there, residents have been raising their voices. Many of the people I’ve spoken with today, both on and off camera, want the infrastructure improvements but love their trees.

Clawson residents sound off

What they're saying:

"I went to that meeting on the 23rd and at that point it sounded like they were going to be full speed ahead on the projects because they were a little behind. There were dozens of people there, everyone upset about the trees," said resident Ken Solecki. "They promised they’d identify the trees that absolutely had to come down no matter what, then go back and reassess what they’d do to save some of the trees, but I haven’t heard anything since then. I’ve been emailing City Council, no update since then.

"If there’s anything you could say to City Council or whoever is behind this project, what would you say? Do everything in your power so the engineer and contractor can find a better way to accomplish the work that everyone wants done, but also save the beautiful trees that make Clawson what it is."

What's next:

FOX 2 reached out to the city manager’s office and the mayor but haven’t heard back.

Could some of these trees still be saved? We’ll have to see.