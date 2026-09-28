Athletics player sues Detroit Tigers after injury in July at Comerica Park

The Brief MLB player Zack Gelof has filed a 16-page lawsuit against the Tigers, Ilitch Holdings and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority. Gelof says while making a sliding catch, he allegedly struck his right knee against exposed metal fencing along the side wall. He argues that the metal fencing was sharp, exposed and not protected in an area where players are expected to run or slide



An MLB player is suing the Detroit Tigers after an injury at Comerica Park in July.

Zack Gelof sues the Detroit Tigers

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Zack Gelof, a 26-year-old player for the Athletics, has filed a 16-page lawsuit against the Tigers, Ilitch Holdings and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority. He says he was injured while playing against the Tigers at Comerica Park when he attempted to catch a fly ball while in left field in the third inning.

Gelof says while making a sliding catch, he allegedly struck his right knee against exposed metal fencing along the side wall.

The lawsuit says that the collision tore his uniform and caused a deep laceration beneath his right kneecap that missed his patellar tendon. He was removed from the game shortly after.

Gelof argues that the metal fencing was sharp, exposed and not protected in an area where players are expected to run or slide while attempting to make plays.

The complaint specifically alleges:

Insufficient padding.

Inadequate space between the playing area and the fence

Sharp metal

A risk of players colliding with the structure

Failure to repair, redesign or relocate the fencing

A failure to warn players about the supposed hazard

What the lawsuit claims happened after

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The complaint also claims the Tigers knew or should have known that a player could collide with the fencing.

"Professional stadiums and ballparks have a fundamental responsibility to ensure that their playing surfaces and surrounding structures are reasonably safe for the athletes whose talent and performance drive the sport and league revenues," Marko Law said in a press release. "The lawsuit seeks to hold Defendants accountable for allowing a foreseeable hazard to remain in the field of play and to recover the full measure of Gelof’s physical, professional, and economic damages."

The lawsuit then argues that protective padding was installed over the area after the incident.

Gelof says he was forced to miss 30 days of work and games due to his injury.

The lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on Monday, Sept. 28.