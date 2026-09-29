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The Brief A Meijer Supercenter is opening to the public on Sept. 30. The ribbon cutting is celebrating Plymouth's first Meijer as well as one of the company's biggest locations. It will have an adjacent fuel station, a full-service pharmacy, and more.



Meijer's 130th store to open will be one of its biggest.

The new Plymouth Township Meijer Supercenter is 159,000 square feet and comes outfitted with a gas station adjacent to the store, a full-service pharmacy, and garden center.

When does the Meijer Supercenter open?

The ribbon cutting for the new location is on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. However, the shop will open to the public at 6 a.m.

Local perspective:

It is located at 5 Mile Road, just east of Beck.

The Western Wayne County grocery store has been in the works for years and will be the Grand Rapids-based company's first supercenter to open in a while.

What is in the Meijer Supercenter?

Big picture view:

Butcher shops, bakeries, floral sections, garden centers, and a pet department make up some of what will be inside the new Meijer location.

According to a news release, there is also a pharmacy with a drive-through option, meat, seafood and deli departments, and a home goods section.

What they're saying:

"The value and convenience provided by our Meijer supercenters is unmatched, and we’re excited to bring that to customers in Plymouth Township looking for a one-stop shop," said Maureen Mitchell, Vice President of the Southeast Michigan Region for Meijer. "We’re deeply invested in this area and look forward to strengthening existing partnerships and creating new ones here with local organizations."

What you can do:

There are also job opportunities available at the location.

They include hourly, part-time, and full-time jobs up for grabs. You can find more here: jobs.meijer.com/stores.