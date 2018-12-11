The Salt & Sugar Co. serving up organic catering
A local family business serves up organic catering.
Made to Eat in Mich event in Clawson Aug 7
You can get your fill of Michigan-made foods at the Made to Eat in Michigan Festival in Clawson.
Jeep crashes into BoRics in Oakland County
Authorities are investigating what caused a Jeep driver to crash into a salon in Clawson Monday morning.
Montage Grill's seafood tostadas
Montage Grill is the newest addition of Mexican cuisine in downtown Clawson.
Leon and Lulu's Three Cats Cafe's grilled cheese recipe
Clawson's beloved destination store Leon & Lulu is celebrating 12 years this April.
Made to Eat in Michigan tasting event Nov. 12
Food makers from around the area will show off their skills at the fall edition of Made to Eat in Michigan.
Halloween combined for preschoolers and senior citizens at Clawson Rec Center
The Clawson Recreation Center is hosting a Halloween for all ages.
First ever CraftCom taking over downtown Clawson
The first ever CraftCom kicks off in this weekend in downtown Clawson.
Charity Poker Run fundraiser for Detroit officer shot in line of duty
The Oakland County Sportsmen's Club is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for a Detroit police officer who has been paralized since he was shot in the line of duty in 1998.
Clawson Food Pantry open third Monday of every month
Stephen Traschsel and Linda Ingersoll from the Clawson Food Pantry join us.
Gift ideas from ModMartDetroit in Clawson
Loren Weiner from ModMart Detroit in Clawson joins us in studio to share some gift ideas with us.
Montage Grill's easy breezy Mediterranean shrimp recipe
Leta Chrisman and Cynthia Lampos from Montage Grill join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Woodpile BBQ at Arts, Beats and Eats
BBQ pit master Steve "Bubba" Coddington from Woodpile BBQ joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Leon and Lulu's Fall Artists' Market Aug. 28-29
Mary Liz Curtin from Leon & Lulu joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the artists' market.