17-year-old Lake Orion High School student arrested for allegedly bringing BB gun to class

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The Brief A 17-year-old Lake Orion High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school. Police say the school resource officer found a loaded, realistic-looking BB gun from her backpack. An investigation is ongoing.



A Lake Orion High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded BB gun to the school.

Lake Orion student brings BB gun to school

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Oakland County officials say a 17-year-old girl from Pontiac was arrested Friday morning after a school resource officer found a loaded, realistic-looking BB gun from her backpack while at Lake Orion high School.

The officer then identified the classroom where the student was and removed her without incident, according to authorities.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies recovered a loaded .177-caliber revolver-style BB gun with black metal which closely resembled an actual handgun.

"After receiving information about a possible firearm on campus, deputies working with school staff were able to locate the classroom, the student’s backpack, and the weapon in less than 10 minutes," he said. "This incident reaffirms our strong belief that any information about a potential threat at school must receive immediate attention from both school and law enforcement officials so we can step in quickly. Thankfully, this scary situation was resolved safely and without further incident."

The teen was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Children’s Village.

Possible charges for Lake Orion student

What's next:

Officials say the case is being submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges, which include:

Possession of a pneumatic gun in a weapon-free school zone

Carrying a pneumatic gun with intent to use it unlawfully against another person

An investigation is ongoing.

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