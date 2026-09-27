Multi-vehicle crash leaves woman dead on Detroit’s east side

article

The Brief The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street. Multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved. A woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead.



A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on Detroit’s east side.

The backstory:

Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street.

What we know:

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including a motorcycle.

Medics transported one of the people involved to an area hospital with injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about which vehicle the woman was in at the time of the crash or what caused the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.