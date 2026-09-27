Multi-vehicle crash leaves woman dead on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on Detroit’s east side.
The backstory:
Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street.
What we know:
Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including a motorcycle.
Medics transported one of the people involved to an area hospital with injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about which vehicle the woman was in at the time of the crash or what caused the crash.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.