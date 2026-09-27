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Multi-vehicle crash leaves woman dead on Detroit’s east side

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published September 27, 2026 2:56 PM EDT
Published September 27, 2026 2:56 PM EDT
Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street. article

Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street.
    • Multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved.
    • A woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries and was later pronounced dead.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on Detroit’s east side.

The backstory:

Police responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Whithorn Street.

What we know:

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including a motorcycle.

Medics transported one of the people involved to an area hospital with injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about which vehicle the woman was in at the time of the crash or what caused the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

Car crashesDetroit