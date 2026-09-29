Farming accident in Sanilac County leaves 16-year-old boy dead

The Brief A 16-year-old is dead after a farming accident The wagon he was riding flipped, overturning and trapping him underneath.



A farming accident in Sanilac County left a teen dead on Monday afternoon.

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Michigan State Police say on Sept. 28 just before 5 p.m., on the 3400 block of Stimson Road, a 16-year-old boy was baling hay when one of the horses he was driving became spooked. This led to the wagon he was riding to flip, overturning and trapping him underneath.

Officials say he was taken to a hospital and was airlifted to a trauma center where he later died.

"The Michigan State Police extend our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," MSP wrote on social media.

No one else was injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.