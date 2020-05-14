COVID-19 canceled prom, but that doesn't mean students still can't celebrate

While the reality of missing prom might have set it, that doesn't mean the wounds from missing out on the end-of-year dance aren't still healing.

That's why a nonprofit is bringing the prom celebration to the kids. High School Glam Suite is has put together the latest in mail-order offerings with its Glam Suite Graduation Boxes.

"When our board discussed this year's school cancellation, we decided that despite not having a prom these students still deserve to feel special,” said Kori C. Fields, founder of High School Glam Suite. “We know the Glam Suite Graduation Boxes cannot take the place of prom, but we want to make sure we create something memorable for our seniors.”

Sponsored by Project Beautiful-Inside and Out, the goal is to mail a customized box that's tailored to the interests and needs of each post-high school senior.

For example, if a high school grad is planning on taking their talents to college, they could receive dorm must-haves or supplies for living away from home. If the senior is heading for cosmetology school, they might get an apron, shears, train case, and a beauty magazine subscription.

The application to apply for the 2020 High School Glam Suite Program is available here. Wishful former students will have until May 17 to send in their application.