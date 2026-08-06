British influencers Josh and Jase get chilly Traverse City reception: 'Go home scalawags'

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The Brief Online stars Josh and Jase were stung by some social media comments during their Michigan trip. The abusive comments came during their visit to Traverse City online. The two said they are not paid to visit locations and that they only want tor promote the places they visit positively.



International social media stars Josh and Jase continue their summer trek through Michigan and were left with a sour taste going to the "The cherry capital of the world" – but it wasn't from the cherries.

The backstory:

When word got out the British duo were heading to Traverse City, a slews of unkind social media comments made for a less-than-warm welcome.

The negative reaction by some online accounts caused the British duo to make a video about it, entitled "This is not like our usual video."

"There are local groups in Traverse City and people aren't saying very nice things, saying things that we're not," said Josh, full name Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke.

How Josh and Jase pick cities

Josh went on to say that cities are not chosen for visits because the two are paid by them.

"We go there because we choose to," he said. "When we see comments like these, we don't have to put up with that."

In the TikTok video posted on Wednesday, screenshots of comments were included on screen including: "Go home scalawags," "F-those dudes" and "Why should anyone care about these two? TC hates tourists but loves these freeloaders. I don't get it."

The comments however, are in stark contrast to face-to-face interactions they said they've had, while pointing out the negativity is coming from a minority.

"It's a shame because so far, everybody that we've met in Traverse City have been beautiful, amazing," said Jase, full name Jason Riley. "They've been very friendly."

Josh chimed in that the backlash "leaves a sour taste in their mouths" because they are trying to promote the cities they visit and show off local businesses.

"It makes us not want to explore these cities," he said.

Jase said the two have their families with them and that the comments "put a dampener on that."

The duo said they have been chronicling their travels since 2022, picking locations randomly, promoting small business and raising money for charities in those places, including in Michigan.

"We just want to explore and shine a positive light, and luckily we've grown a platform to be able to do that. Let us put your city in a positive light and just enjoy it," Jase said. "We have no other motive. We're just here to enjoy new places with an open mind."