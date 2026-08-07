Martha Reeves talks new album and viral national anthem video

The Brief Having just celebrated her 85th birthday, Detroit legend Martha Reeves is still recording, performing and creating new music. She has a new album coming out, with a signing event in Dearborn on Saturday, Aug. 8. She also joined Charlie Langton on "Detroit Talk City" to talk about her new album and her recent national anthem performance.



Motown legend Martha Reeves joined Charlie Langton on "Detroit Talk City" Friday to talk about her new album that’s coming out.

The 85-year-old is still recording, performing and creating new music.

Who is Martha Reeves?

Big picture view:

Martha was front and center as the lead singer of the legendary Motown girl group, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

During the 1970’s and 1980’s Martha recorded as a solo artist releasing a handful of critically acclaimed albums.

Local perspective:

She has lived in Detroit since she was a baby. Reeves also served as an elected councilwoman in Detroit from 2005 to 2009.

Martha Reeves songs

Her best-known string of Motown hits include:

"Dancing in the Street"

"My Baby Loves Me"

"Come and Get These Memories"

"Nowhere to Run"

Martha Reeves national anthem

The backstory:

Reeves’ has been in the headlines recently after her national anthem performance before the inaugural game of the Women’s Pro Baseball League in Illinois.

Video perspective:

The Women’s Pro Baseball League shared video of the performance with Storyful, a social media video licensing agency.

In the clip, players and audience members can be seen stifling their laughs as Reeves and two back-up singers get through the anthem.

What they're saying:

Reeves had previously told TMZ that field conditions meant she could not hear herself correctly, and that it "wasn’t the performance I had hoped for."

"That ain’t Dolly Parton"

We watched her performance on "Detroit Talk City" and a smiling Reeves quipped, "That ain’t Dolly Parton!"

"I didn’t see those girls (backup singers) until the music started – well there was no music," she continued to explain. "I didn’t see them until I started singing and I turned around; somebody put them there. Who did that?"

"You could tell there was no rehearsal, baby," she added.

You can hear more from her interview in the video player above.

Martha Reeves album event in Dearborn

What's next:

She has a new album coming out, with a signing event in Dearborn on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The event is from 2–4:30 p.m. at Dearborn Music.

Her album, Searching, officially releases Aug. 14, and is her first new studio album in more than two decades.