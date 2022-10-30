D.H. Peligro, drummer for 'Dead Kennedys,' 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' dead at 63

article

Longtime drummer of rock band Dead Kennedys, D.H. Peligro is dead at 63, the group announced on their Twitter.

Peligro, born Darren Henley, passed away from "trauma to his head from an accidental fall" in his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

Peligro, who had drummed for other bands, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers , was a St. Louis native.

The Dead Kennedys' stated all "arrangements are pending" in the wake of his sudden and tragic loss.

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and remained a member of the band until his death, even after they broke up in 1986. He was seen as recently as October 15 alongside the band, performing in Spain, per their Instagram.

The band is currently on a European tour.

Peligro briefly played with the Chili Peppers in 1988 and left an impact on bassist and founding member Flea.

The musician took to his personal Twitter to share his grief, writing, "DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I'm so grateful for our time I love you forever."

Peligro also played with bands including Nailbomb, The Two Free Stooges, Lock-Up, The Feederz and others.

He led his own group, Peligro, whose third album, "Sum of Our Surroundings," was voted Rock Album of the Year by the American Independent Music Awards.

The Dead Kennedys wrote to fans on their Twitter , "Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort."

