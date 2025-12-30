Sheetz opens fourth Michigan location in Warren

The Brief A fourth Sheetz gas station is opening in Metro Detroit on Tuesday. The large gas station brand will open in Warren on Van Dyke. The company has dozens of additional locations planned for the state.



Michigan's fourth Sheetz location officially opens in Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

The unveiling in Warren is part of the gas station brand's push into the state as it seeks to expand around the country.

Big picture view:

The latest Sheetz can be found at 31925 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren.

It follows an expansion that includes areas in Romulus and Chesterfield Township. Several other locations are also under construction around Metro Detroit.

That includes Eastpointe, Novi, Fraser, Taylor, and Roseville.

The company has previously hinted at plans to really ramp up its presence in Michigan.

Dig deeper:

The gas station typically operates 24 hours a day and has major capacity for drivers with an array of fuel pumps.

However, their expansion into Michigan has also brought push back from community members. Residents have given fiery remarks during planning meetings in Macomb Township, Royal Oak, and Farmington Hills.

Despite the turmoil, the gas station has mostly seen success in getting its locations approved.