Dan Miller, voice of the Lions, honored by team after wife's death from cancer

The FOX 2 family suffered a great loss this weekend.

FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller's wife of 33 years, Cindy, died after a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Dan is also the voice of the Detroit Lions and he did not travel to or call the game.

On the field, the Lions dismantled the Cardinals 45-21, but after the game, head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff said their thoughts were with Dan Miller and his family.

Goff spoke on the field in the immediate moments after the game to FOX Sports about Dan,

"We're thinking about Dan," Goff said, pausing to gather his emotions. "We're thinking about you, Dan. Love you man. He's an important piece of the culture here, he really is. His voice is Lions football. He means a lot to us, he's part of our family, I talk to him weekly. I know he's in our hearts right now, and all of our prayers."

Campbell saved a game ball, and opened his post-game press conference with an emotional message Dan Miller.

"This ball goes to Dan Miller and his family," Campbell said. "It was hard to hear what they went through. I know it's been a tough road for Dan. (This is) for him. Salt of the earth man, Dan is salt of the earth. I know this has been hard, but now I know Cindy is at peace, and we love you, Dan."

FOX 2 sends our love, support and prayers to Dan and his family.