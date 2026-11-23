The Brief A restaurant in Detroit posted a dine and dash on social media only for the accused woman to say she had already paid. Jenee Almond says she went to Capers Steakhouse using an app called Toast to Pay for the meal. 24 hours later, a post popped up on social media saying she was in the hall of shame for a dine and dash.



A Metro Detroit restaurant is putting a local woman in the ‘Hall of Shame’ for a dine and dash. But here is the thing, she says that she paid.

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Jenee Almond says she went to Capers Steakhouse on Detroit's east side over the weekend, using an app called Toast to Pay for the meal but 24 hours later a post popped up on social media saying she was in the hall of shame for a dine and dash.

"I sat at the table, I scanned the QR code, I made the payment, left a review," she said. "Nobody was running. I waited for everybody to get in their car, we all pulled off together, no dashing."

The post began to spread on social media, and she caught a lot of heat for it.

She took her receipt to the owner of Capers, who have since removed the post.

Jenee says the app just had a lag time.

Dig deeper:

The whole idea of public shaming on social media has become popular for small businesses, but is it actually a good idea in the long run?

"Small business people have to get paid. I understand that, but things move really fast on social media," said Matt Friedman. "I say both to companies and to consumers, slow down, think it through, take the time because social media moves faster than anything else does, and before you maybe ruin someone’s reputation or ruin somebody’s day unnecessarily, take the time to make sure you get it right."

FOX 2 talked to the owner by phone, who insisted Jenee's bill was not paid until an hour after she left. However, he refused to provide any evidence of this to us, citing legal concerns. Regardless, the restaurant's Facebook post that started all the drama did not go up until the next day.

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