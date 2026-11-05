Darrin Camilleri elected as Michigan Democratic Senate leader

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The Brief New leadership is stepping into roles in the Michigan legislature. Trenton Democrat Darrin Camilleri will serve as state senate majority leader, taking over for Winnie Brinks. Republicans picked state Sen. Roger Hauck as minority leader.



Trenton Democrat Darrin Camilleri will be the new leader of the Michigan Senate, party officials said, following voting between state senators.

Camilleri takes over for Winnie Brinks, who will step into a new role as lieutenant governor on Jan. 1.

New Senate leadership

What we know:

Camilleri's elevation in the party comes following the 2026 midterm elections that saw Michigan Democrats sweep into majorities of both chambers of the legislature.

"Voters sent a clear message on Tuesday. They are fed up with the kind of politics that has repeatedly ignored the needs of working-class families. They want leaders who are ready to take the gloves off and actually fight to lower costs and deliver on their promises," he said on Wednesday.

He referenced the party's governing trifecta in his statement.

Republicans elected Sen. Roger Hauck (Mount Pleasant) to lead as Senate minority leader.

"I’m honored to have the support of my colleagues and the opportunity to lead our caucus. We have a strong team ready to tackle the challenges facing Michigan families," said Hauck. "Our state has fallen behind in jobs, education and too many other areas. Republicans are committed to offering a better path forward."