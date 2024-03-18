article

Justice David Viviano said Friday he will not seek reelection to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Viviano has served on the court since his appointment in 2013 by then-Gov. Rick Snyder. He won statewide elections in 2014 and 2016 with the endorsement of the Republican Party.

Viviano and Justice Brian Zahra are the court’s most conservative justices and often join each other’s opinions, especially dissents. They’re in the minority: Four of the court’s seven justices were blessed by the Democratic Party or appointed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Although I have respectfully disagreed with many of the court’s decisions in recent years, it has been a privilege to participate in the discussion of legal issues of major significance to our state," Viviano said. "I remain committed to the rule of law and am optimistic about the future."

He was a judge in Macomb County before joining the Supreme Court. Viviano’s term ends at the end of 2024.

Two Supreme Court seats will be on the fall ballot. Justice Kyra Bolden, who was appointed by Whitmer, is running to fill the balance of the term of former Justice Bridget McCormack. Bolden has been on the court since January 2023.