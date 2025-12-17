2 charged, including teen, in connection with deadly Detroit shooting

article

The Brief A Detroit teen is charged with murder after a deadly shooting last week. Lorenza Lancaster is accused of killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a man. Another suspect is also facing charges stemming from the shooting.



A teen and a man are both facing charges stemming from a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman last week in Detroit.

Lorenza Bernard Lancaster, 17, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm, while Kavonta Maurice Plummer, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact, resisting and obstructing police, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The backstory:

Just after 2:45 p.m. Dec. 10, Cherish Hinson and a 22-year-old man were allegedly shot by Lancaster in the 15500 block of Sussex. Hinson was killed while the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said an argument between the suspects and the 22-year-old victim led to Lancaster pulling out a gun and shooting the victims multiple times. Hinson was not involved in that argument, the prosecutor's office said.

Lancaster and Plummer were arrested a short time after the shooting.