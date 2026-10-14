Dearborn Heights police have bone to pick with Home Depot Halloween skeleton thief

The Brief Drone video from police reveals a woman with what is reported to be a nearly $600 worth of huge 12-foot Halloween skeleton. At one point, you see the woman dumping the goods in an alley nearby, perhaps to come back for them later.



A bizarre caper captured by a police drone in one downriver community and the Halloween-themed items the suspect allegedly stole make the case even stranger.

Police catch skeleton thief with drone

Big picture view:

Drone video from police reveals a woman with what is reported to be a nearly $600 worth of huge 12-foot Halloween skeleton that was allegedly swiped from a Home Depot. IN the video, you can see the drone locked in on the situation pretty quickly.

At one point, you see the woman dumping the goods in an alley nearby, perhaps to come back for them later.

Not only did Dearborn Heights Police have this eye in the sky, they were also based right next door, so officers did not have to go far to apprehend her.

It’s yet another alleged caper foiled by a police drone, but how do people feel about police using drones in general?

What they're saying:

"Taking stuff and getting caught, that’s their problem. They shouldn’t have done it," said one resident. "I seen it before, and they captured some guys hurting critters at the Rogue there. So I like it."



"They shouldn’t have done anything stupid. I’m really for that," said another. "I’m for the drones. Unless they are behind me, then I’m not for it, but other than that, I think we got something right over there."

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