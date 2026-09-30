Detroit 9-year-old hospitalized after being hit by a car while getting off the bus
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting his by a car while exiting a school bus in Detroit.
What they're saying:
Detroit police say at 3 p.m. in the area of Kentfield Street and Saint Martins Ave., the 9-yar-old was exiting a school bus and was crossing the street in front of the bus. That was when officials say a vehicle driven by a man in his 20s struck the child.
The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
The driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene, according to police.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for details in this report.