Detroit 9-year-old hospitalized after being hit by a car while getting off the bus

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The Brief A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting hit by a car. Detroit police say at 3 p.m. in the area of Kentfield Street and Saint Martins Ave., the 9-yar-old was exiting a school bus and was crossing the street.



A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting his by a car while exiting a school bus in Detroit.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 3 p.m. in the area of Kentfield Street and Saint Martins Ave., the 9-yar-old was exiting a school bus and was crossing the street in front of the bus. That was when officials say a vehicle driven by a man in his 20s struck the child.

The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene, according to police.

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