Father of Detroit child shot by sibling charged

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The Brief A child suffered a gunshot wound to the face after an 8-year-old sibling allegedly fired an unsecured handgun at a Detroit home. Prosecutors say the children's father, Muammar Markus Wallace, left his three children, ages 4 to 11, unattended at the time of the shooting. Wallace faces charges of violating safe storage requirements and felony firearm.



A 38-year-old Detroit father has been charged after one of his children shot a sibling with an unsecured handgun at a home on Detroit's west side, prosecutors said.

Muammar Wallace was charged with one count of safe storage violations involving a minor who was present and suffered serious impairment of a bodily function, as well as one count of felony firearm. He was arraigned Saturday in the 36th District Court.

The backstory:

Police responded around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 7 to a home in the 8000 block of Artesian Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an 11-year-old child lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the face. Prosecutors said the child's 8-year-old sibling found an unsecured handgun and fired it.

The 11-year-old victim remains in critical condition after being taken to the hospital.

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Dig deeper:

Wallace allegedly left his three children, ages 4 to 11, unattended in the home at the time of the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Muammar Wallace (Detroit Police Department)

What they're saying:

"We at the Wayne County Prosecutors Office have been beating this drum for well over ten years. We have an educational campaign, we helped to change legislation, and we talk about it all the time. Please, please, please safely store your weapons at all times. No exceptions!" Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release. "Our children deserve our constant, unshakable, and total commitment here. Every day, 24/7 without fail."

What's next:

Wallace is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 26.

Safe storage in Michigan

What you can do:

It is illegal for an adult to possess a firearm in a home and not have it secured when young people are also at home.

The law was enacted following a 2022 ballot measure aiming at safe storage and other gun safety measures.

Police have also continued to emphasize the importance and ease of locking up a firearm.

Neil Emanuel of Action Impact walked FOX 2 through how to secure a firearm.