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The Brief The DNR says it found a missing hunter alive after he went missing on Monday. The department said the 83-year-old was found conscious about three-quarters of a mile from his hunting property. Several fire departments and police agencies were involved in the search.



The 83-year-old hunter who went missing in Northern Michigan was rescued Wednesday afternoon after more than two days of search and rescue efforts.

The man was found conscious and sitting up about three-quarters of a mile away from his hunting property.

Missing hunter rescued

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The 83-year-old hunter went missing Monday evening after going hunting in Alpena County as firearms season started.

After not returning home, rescue efforts commenced with the sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, and the Department of Natural Resources leading the way.

The man was located around 2:30 p.m. when first responders heard the man faintly calling for help.

According to the DNR, he was found sitting up and conscious. He was located less than a mile from his hunting property. It was located near the intersection of Wessel Road and Kirchoff Road in Alpena Township.

Crews had to use chainsaws to carve a path through the woods to access the missing hunter.

He was evacuated on a stretcher then transported by ambulance to the hospital. He is currently being evaluated.

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What they're saying:

The man's family wishes to maintain privacy at this time.

The DNR also released a statement about the outcome of the successful search.

"We are incredibly happy and grateful for the successful outcome of this search and rescue," said Brandon Kieft, chief, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "We want to thank all the responding agencies and community volunteers who worked together as a team. We also understand that the public wants to do everything they can to help, and we appreciate that very much. In this case, we used extreme caution to preserve the landscape for evidence. We thank everyone for their patience and putting trust in us."

Also involved in the search was the Alpena City Fire Department, Alpena Township Fire Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Huron Undercover Narcotics Team and local community volunteers and family.