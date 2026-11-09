Detroit gas station clerk hospitalized after shooting on 7 Mile and Mound

The Brief Officials say the incident happened when an argument between two people led to a fight. The clerk was then shot in his upper chest during the altercation. Detroit police announced that crime rates in the city are continuing to go down and Detroiters say they don't want this trend to end.



Police in Detroit are working to learn more about a shooting that injured a gas station clerk on Sunday at the Sunoco on East 7 Mile and Mound.

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Officials say the incident happened when an argument between two people led to a fight. The clerk was then shot in his upper chest during the altercation. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

"What I saw last night was about 14 police units here at the gas station at Coney Island asking people what they saw," said resident Jurmel Pickett. "I just heard a clerk got shot at the gas station. He’s alright, thank God, but crime is getting worse, so hopefully they can get it together and keep the city safe."

Detroit police announced that crime rates in the city are continuing to go down and Detroiters say they don't want this trend to end.

"Detroit had been doing a pretty good job lately as far as the violence goes, but we definitely need to end the hate on hate type of crime and people handling everything with firearms," said resident Christian Jackson.

What you can do:

Detroit police want anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

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