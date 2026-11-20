Detroit holiday tree lighting ceremony is tonight: What you need to know
DETROIT - The 23rd annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony is taking place at Campus Martius Friday.
Big picture view:
This year's tree is a 70-foot-tall Michigan-grown Norway Spruce, expected to be covered in ornaments and lit by 25,000 sparkling LED lights, to usher in the holiday season.
The center of downtown, Campus Martius, will be decked out with more than one million sparkling lights.
When is the Detroit Tree Lighting?
Timeline:
The event starts at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and the tree's lights will come to life with a special countdown including Santa himself.
The Rink at Campus Martius Park opens for the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Is the tree lighting free?
Yes it is. The event is open to the public and includes live entertainment, Olympic figure skaters, food trucks, festive activities.
The food trucks will line Monroe Street before and during the event.
Food trucks at the tree lighting
Some Detroit favorites will be at the event with grab-and-go options from:
- Andiamo
- Busta Dogs
- Los Dos Amigo Tacos
- Food Fun Express
- Gambino Catering
- Impasto
- Little Bite Big Taste
- Smoke Ring
- Wing Snob
Detroit tree lighting road closures
Drivers attending the tree lighting or even those just trying to make their way around downtown need to keep some closures in mind.
Timeline:
The roads closed Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.
- Woodward Avenue – NB and SB at State and Gratiot
- Michigan Avenue – between Woodward and Griswold
- Fort Street – between Woodward and Griswold
- Woodward Avenue – NB and SB at Congress
- Woodward Avenue – NB and SB at Larned on Friday only
- Cadillac Square – EB and WB between Woodward Avenue and Bates Street
- Monroe – between Woodward Avenue and Farmer Street
Parking
ParkWhiz is suggested for parking options, while public transit like DDOT, SMART Bus (plus FAST), Detroit People Mover and QLINE can also be used.
Prohibited items
The following items are not allowed at the tree lighting:
- Weapons/firearms
- Mace/pepper spray
- Fireworks/smoke bombs
- Any form of marijuana
- Skateboards/hoverboards
No fly zone
Leave your drones home. A temporary flight restriction has been put in place as a safety precaution.
Per the FAA, no drones will be allowed to be flown during the annual Detroit Tree Lighting from Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. to Nov. 21 at 3 a.m.
What you can do:
For more information go HERE.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the City of Detroit.