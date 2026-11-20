The Brief Campus Martius in downtown Detroit hosts its 23rd holiday tree lighting tonight. The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. with a countdown led by Santa. Along with holiday cheer, expect food trucks aplenty – but also road closures (see below).



The 23rd annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony is taking place at Campus Martius Friday.

Big picture view:

This year's tree is a 70-foot-tall Michigan-grown Norway Spruce, expected to be covered in ornaments and lit by 25,000 sparkling LED lights, to usher in the holiday season.

The center of downtown, Campus Martius, will be decked out with more than one million sparkling lights.

When is the Detroit Tree Lighting?

Timeline:

The event starts at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and the tree's lights will come to life with a special countdown including Santa himself.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park opens for the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Is the tree lighting free?

Yes it is. The event is open to the public and includes live entertainment, Olympic figure skaters, food trucks, festive activities.

The food trucks will line Monroe Street before and during the event.

Food trucks at the tree lighting

Some Detroit favorites will be at the event with grab-and-go options from:

Andiamo

Busta Dogs

Los Dos Amigo Tacos

Food Fun Express

Gambino Catering

Impasto

Little Bite Big Taste

Smoke Ring

Wing Snob

Detroit tree lighting road closures

Drivers attending the tree lighting or even those just trying to make their way around downtown need to keep some closures in mind.

Timeline:

The roads closed Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Woodward Avenue – NB and SB at State and Gratiot

Michigan Avenue – between Woodward and Griswold

Fort Street – between Woodward and Griswold

Woodward Avenue – NB and SB at Congress

Woodward Avenue – NB and SB at Larned on Friday only

Cadillac Square – EB and WB between Woodward Avenue and Bates Street

Monroe – between Woodward Avenue and Farmer Street

Parking

ParkWhiz is suggested for parking options, while public transit like DDOT, SMART Bus (plus FAST), Detroit People Mover and QLINE can also be used.

Prohibited items

The following items are not allowed at the tree lighting:

Weapons/firearms

Mace/pepper spray

Fireworks/smoke bombs

Any form of marijuana

Skateboards/hoverboards

No fly zone

Leave your drones home. A temporary flight restriction has been put in place as a safety precaution.

Per the FAA, no drones will be allowed to be flown during the annual Detroit Tree Lighting from Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. to Nov. 21 at 3 a.m.

What you can do:

For more information go HERE.