The Brief Standing-only tickets are available for $60 at Ford Field, starting on Oct. 25. The tickets will be made available four hours before kickoff. Individuals will be limited to four tickets per person.



The Detroit Lions have announced new viewing options at Ford Field for home games.

Starting Oct. 25, standing-only tickets will be available for $60.

Lions standing-only tickets

Big picture view:

The Detroit Lions are offering a minimum of 100 standing room-only tickets at Ford Field.

They will be limited to four tickets per person.

The option is intended to "enhance accessibility and give more fans an opportunity" to see games from other vantages in Ford Field.

Local perspective:

The tickets will be made available only on gamedays four hours before kickoff.

They can be purchased at Gate D. Those who buy the tickets will receive wristbands. They are non-transferable.

Once the tickets are sold out, all other guests will be notified.

What they're saying:

"This program is for our fans and our community. It's another way we can recognize the energy and support we receive all year long," said Rich Haddad, Detroit Lions President and CEO. "We are excited to expand access to our games and give more fans the opportunity to experience Ford Field and contribute to the best home field advantage in the NFL."