Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams won't be charged after investigation for assault

The Brief Jameson Williams will not be charged after he was investigated for assault following an incident in August. The alleged incident happened on Aug. 6 and was reported to Novi police in September. Both police and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office jointly concluded they would not bring charges, a statement on Wednesday read.



Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not be charged following an investigation into allegations of assault and domestic abuse.

Williams was the subject of a probe by Novi Police and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for an alleged incident in August.

Jameson Williams investigated

What we know:

Williams was investigated by Novi police for an incident that allegedly happened on Aug. 6. It was first reported to police in September, according to the county prosecutor's office.

The office's investigation "included a review of statements, photos, videos, and communications between the alleged victim and Jameson Williams."

A statement from the prosecutor's office added investigators had also sought more information from the alleged victim before deciding not to file charges.

What they're saying:

"The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously. While this matter involves a public figure, it was handled with the same consideration as any other," the statement from spokesperson Jeff Wattrick read, adding, "Based on the facts presented to us at this time, the Novi Police and our office jointly concluded that there is no cause to file charges against Mr. Williams."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jameson Williams #1 of the Detroit Lions lines up against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/G Expand

What we don't know:

No details beyond information from the prosecutor's office were given.

Previous incidents

The backstory:

This is not the first time Williams has been the subject of an investigation.

In 2024, he was a passenger in a vehicle during a routine traffic stop where a firearm was found.

In a separate case, he was suspended for two games after violating the NFL's performance enhancing substance policy as well as another suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.